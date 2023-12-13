MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people have been charged following a drug investigation in Monongalia County.

On Dec. 12, members of the Mon-Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in an ongoing drug investigation taking place in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

During that time, task force members said they searched a rental vehicle being used by Anthony McLendon, 56; and Malik Tarpley, 30, both of Detroit, Michigan. While task force members performed the search, they came into contact with McLendon and Tarpley, as well as Cheree Shaver, 22, of Morgantown, and detained them within the residence.

Anthony McLendon Malik Tarpley Cheree Shaver

In the search, task force members said they located U.S. currency, fentanyl “individually packaged and bulk packaged,” as well as “individually packaged” crack rock cocaine, packaging materials and sets of scales with drug residue.

McLendon, Tarpley and Shaver have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.