2 Detroit men charged after deputies perform series of controlled drug buys from a Marion County motel

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two Detroit men have been charged after deputies performed a series of controlled drug buys from a Marion County motel.

Ken Buckley

On Feb. 23, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation on a room at a Super 8 Motel located in Marion County due to a report of controlled substances being sold, according to a criminal complaint.

During the investigation, controlled buys were performed and heroin was bought from an individual called “Ox,” who was identified as Ken Buckley, 39, of Detroit, Michigan; another individual was also at the motel room, whom deputies identified as Marlon Love, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, deputies said.

Marlon Love

On the second controlled buy, Love took the money and exchanged the controlled substance instead of Buckley; at that point a search warrant was obtained for the motel room, according to the complaint.

A search of the room resulted in deputies locating “a large amount” of cash, multiple sets of digital scales, packaging materials which were both empty and containing substances presumed to be heroin and Fentanyl, deputies said.

Buckley and Love have been charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl, delivery of heroin and possession with intent to deliver heroin. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012 bond.