ELKINS, W.Va. – Two more people among more than 40 defendants who were charged in a drug bust in Barbour and Randolph counties, have pleaded guilty.

Albert Shreve, 43 and Joshua Simmons, 29, both of Elkins, have admitted to drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Shreve pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Shreve admitted to selling methamphetamine in Randolph County in April 2021.

Simmons pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine—Aiding and Abetting.” Simmons admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2020 in Randolph County.

Both men face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines of up to $1,000,000 each.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearings.

Both Shreve and Simmons are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting their federal sentences.