2 Elkins residents charged after allegedly breaking into Montrose home and attacking its inhabitant

MONTROSE, W.Va. — Two Elkins residents are in custody after allegedly breaking into a Montrose home and attacking the person living there.

On Jan. 15, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of two individuals entering a woman’s home on Oak Street in Montrose and attacking her, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to the victim who told them that she had called Savannah Guire, 31, of Elkins, that the victim’s husband — an unnamed individual — and Guire’s boyfriend, Carlton Hudson, 37, of Elkins, had engaged in sexual relations with another, unnamed female, deputies said.

After making the call, the victim went into her living room and was attacked by Guire and Hudson, according to the complaint. Guire, the victim said, pulled her hair while Hudson pushed her to the ground and pinned her there, deputies said.

The victim stated that Guire punched her in the face while Hudson kicked her in the face with his workboots, and she told the pair that they were on camera, at which point they dragged her to the porch, according to the complaint.

The pair then took the victim’s cellphone to prevent her from calling 911, then left the residence, according to the complaint.

Hudson and Guire are charged with burglary. Both are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.