2 Fairmont residents charged after officers find 3 marijuana plants growing in their home

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two Fairmont residents have been charged after officers said they found three marijuana plants growing in their home.

Jennifer Hitchner

On Sept. 15, officers with the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence at on State St. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, officers made contact with the home’s residents, Jennifer Hitchner, 38, and David Hitchner, 33, both of Fairmont, officers said.

David Hitchner

In the home, officers found three marijuana plants growing, as well as fertilizer, a light, tools and “books about growing marijuana,” according to the complaint.

Jennifer and David have both been charged with cultivation of marijuana. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.