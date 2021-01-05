2 Florida men face federal charges after July heist at Randolph County RV dealership

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Florida men were indicted Tuesday on charges involving the stealing of campers from a business in Elkins, West Virginia, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Taylon Garcia

Taylon Batista Garcia, 35, and Yankier Gaston Garcia, 32, are each charged with one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Offense against the United States” and one count of “Attempted Transportation of Stolen Property in Interstate Commerce.” Both men are accused of driving heavy-duty pickup trucks to Elkins and stealing a 2020 Jayco North Point Camper and a 2021 Grand Design Reflection camper from Roy’s RV Supercenter in July 2020. The Garcias are then accused of attempting to transport the stolen campers across state lines. The campers were valued at $145,260.

Yankier Garcia

The theft at Roy’s RV involved four campers being hauled by four different trucks. The other two stolen campers, both 2020 Keystone Passport models, were later recovered that day just off Interstate 77 in Odd, West Virginia. The identities of the drivers of the other two trucks are still being investigated. The pair were stopped and then arrested by West Virginia State troopers after not paying the tolls at several booths on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Taylon and Yankier are each facing up to five years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the conspiracy charge and each face up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the stolen property charge.

The FBI and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

The Garcias are both being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bond.