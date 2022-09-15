ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Florida men who have active warrants on charges that include battery and exploitation of the elderly/disabled were arrested in Elkins on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

In the release, deputies say they received an anonymous tip that a man with active warrants out of Florida was staying at a residence off of Central Street in Elkins. Deputies say they contacted the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and confirmed that Keith Karlton Keene, 54, had at least five active warrants with nationwide extradition.

Deputies say Keith answered when they knocked on the door, and they placed him under arrest. Keith told them that his twin brother, Kristopher Kenneth Keene, was the only other person staying there, according to the release. Officers say they found Kristopher hiding behind storage totes that were in a small closet, and arrested him as well, because he also had at least five active warrants out of Putnam County, Florida.

Keith Karlton Keene

Kristopher Kenneth Keene

The Keene brothers were taken to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail where they await extradition back to Putnam County Florida.

Their charges, according to the release, include robbery, exploitation of an elderly/disabled person (over $20,000), criminal mischief, battery and domestic battery.