PAX, W.Va. (WVNS) — Two fugitives were arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County on Thursday.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, at approximately 1:30 p.m. a Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force officer shot and injured a suspect after issuing them a warrant.

As the CUFFED Task Force team members entered the residence, they found two people with firearms barricaded inside a bedroom. CUFFED Task Force then requested assistance from Fayette County SWAT Team but was met with an armed subject before the SWAT team could arrive.

One of the subjects exited the bedroom with a firearm drawn on the officers. A Deputy United States Marshal responded to the immediate threat and shot the subject. First aid was administered and the injured subject was transported to a hospital. The other subject in the bedroom was captured after a brief struggle.

Both subjects were dangerous fugitives, one from the Western District of Virginia and the other from Chicago, Illinois. The incident is still being investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

“I would like to thank Sheriff Mike Fridley and his Deputies for assisting the CUFFED Task Force today. By working together, our agencies were able to remove two violent fugitives who thought they could hide in rural WV. The actions today by CUFFED and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department just may have prevented others from being harmed by these dangerous criminals.” – Michael Baylous, United States Marshal, Southern District of West Virginia

At this time the names of the two fugitives have not been released.