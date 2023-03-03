GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Grafton women are facing 128 counts of animal neglect and one count of neglect of an incapacitated adult after dogs and cats were found in a home where “urine and feces covered the floor,” according to a criminal complaint.

On Dec. 2, officers with the Grafton Police Department received a complaint of animal cruelty, fraud and a “hoarding situation” taking place at a West Main Street home in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

After speaking with the complainant in Calhoun County, officers say they worked with the Taylor County Prosecutor’s Office and were told the complainant “described [it] as ‘the worst case of animal cruelty’ she had ever witnessed.”

Officers determined the home was registered as The Spirit of Animals Rescue Corporation, and that the residents of the property, Kelly Rhoads, 34, of Grafton, “lived in a shed with no electric, water, plumbing or bathrooms,” and that Nicole McLaughlin, 46, of Grafton would regularly dump dogs on this property, according to the complaint.

The Grafton homes that were searched. WBOY images.

Also, officers noted that an incapacitated adult lived at the property “after having her leg amputated above the knee,” and a humane complaint had been filed by Amedisys Home Health in reference to her.

In an interview conducted by a social worker during a previous home visit to the residence, it was noted that McLaughlin and Rhoads “are living off the patient’s income” received by Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, according to the complaint.

In that complaint, Animal Control noted that there were 65 cats and 15 dogs on the property, and that “the residence has a stench and is overwhelming,” the “cats were in poor health on the outside porch,” a representative from Amedisys Home Health’s “access was limited to the patient’s room and the hallway” and “the smell in the home was ‘putrid,’ making it hard to breathe.”

When the representative arrived at the house and stepped onto the porch, she stated “she fell through approximately 4-5 feet,” that a woman “met her at the door and escorted her back to the bedroom,” and that during the walk “she noted a strong odor of ammonia from cat urine” and that “the house was so cluttered she couldn’t find a clean table to place her nurse’s bag,” according to the complaint.

A search warrant was then issued for the property, which resulted in 24 dogs being rescued, but seven of those rescued “had to be euthanized due to serious health issues,” officers said.

When the representative asked about the smell, the woman she met, who was not identified, but was either McLaughlin or Rhoads, stated “the smell was from them painting the room,” officers said.

On Jan. 19, officers conducted a search on the residence, and a veterinary technician “examined each dog and cat within the home and noted the conditions of feces and urine as inhumane and unsanitary,” and that “urine and feces covered the floor of each room and was stacked up in corners and closets,” according to the complaint.

The technician noted that “a majority of the cats had matted eyes,” but “was unable to examine the cats due to the sheer volume of them within the home” and stated “there was no ingress or egress and many of the cats were kept in cages within the home with no food, water, or clean litter,” officers said.

Two cats at one of the Grafton homes that was searched. WBOY image.

After the search warrant was conducted, both homes at the location were condemned, and the incapacitated adult was transported to Grafton City Hospital, according to the complaint. Due to the air quality within the residence, “no one could enter the home to feed the remaining cats without a hazmat suit and respirator,” officers said.

As of the filing of the criminal complaint, officers noted that “100 cats have been removed,” but “there are still an unknown number of cats within the structure that have not been placed.”

Representatives with the Taylor County Animal Shelter stated they are in possession of 11 of the dogs and five puppies from the incident, however, other organizations had to take in the cats due to the animal shelter not having an available facility for them.

As a result of the incident, McLaughlin and Rhoads were each charged with neglect of an incapacitated adult and 128 counts of animal neglect.