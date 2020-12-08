2 Harrison Co. residents charged after officers recover 650 stamps of fentanyl during traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two Harrison County residents have been arrested on drug charges after police said they recovered approximately 650 fentanyl stamps during a traffic stop.

On Monday, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department observed a silver Dodge Neon not come to a complete stop at a stop sign on Tolley Drive in Bridgeport and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Michael Haymond

Officers said they made contact with the driver, who was identified as Michael Haymond, 32, of Clarksburg, and advised him why he was being pulled over. Haymond then told police that he did not have his driver’s license on him, but provided them with his name and date of birth, according to the complaint. Haymond also provided officers with the vehicle’s registration, stated he had car insurance and told officers which company he was with, but said he did not have proof of insurance in the vehicle.

The complaint stated that officers then asked the passenger in the vehicle for some form of identification, and then identified her has Brittany Gillespie, 31, of Anmoore.

The complaint stated that while officers were attempting to confirm Haymond’s insurance with the insurance company, additional officers arrived on scene to provide assistance. Officers said they received permission from Haymond to search his pockets and recovered a small baggy and a wallet that contained a “large amount of aluminum foil.” Officers then received permission to also search Gillespie’s pockets and recovered multiple blue wax stamps.

Brittany Gillespie

After confirming with the insurance company that Haymond did not have insurance, a K-9 unit identified the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, resulting in a search of the vehicle, according to police. Officers said they recovered a “large amount of money” in a purse, multiple baggies and a scale on the passenger’s side of the vehicle; as well as three white packages containing a “large amount of blue wax stamps containing a white powdery substance” in the glove box.

Both Haymond and Gillespie were then placed into custody and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department, the complaint stated.

Police that that the money recovered from the vehicle totaled approximately $2,060.00 and the three white packages contained approximately 650 stamps containing a white powder substance that tested positive for fentanyl. Officers also said that approximately four more stamps containing fentanyl were recovered in Gillespie’s bra while she was at the Bridgeport Police Department.

Both Haymond and Gillespie have been charged with possesion with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. They have both been transported to North Central Regional Jail and their bail has been set at $10,000.