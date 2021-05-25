2 Harrison County men plead guilty to federal meth charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Harrison County men have admitted to federal drug charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Steven Denkenberger Jr

Steven Denkenberger, Jr., 35 of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” He admitted to having 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in October 2019 in Harrison County.

James Audia II, 51 of Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Audia admitted to selling five grams or more of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in November 2019 in Harrison County.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over both of the men’s pleas.

Denkenberger faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and fine of up to $10,000,000. Audia faces at least five and up to 40 years behind bars and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The pair were indicted, along with four others, in June 2020. The other four, Joseph Hobbs, David Monroe, Charles Gaines and Ashley Bennett have all already pleaded guilty.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Denkenberger is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, pending sentencing, while Audia is not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jail website.