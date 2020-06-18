2 Harrison County residents charged after deputies find drugs during routine traffic stop in Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — Two Harrison County residents have been given drug charges after deputies said they found drugs during a routine traffic stop in Ritchie County.

Robert Carroll

On June 16, deputies with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle due to it having “defective equipment an improper registration,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said that the vehicle was a white Chevrolet Blazer with a broken exhaust and brake lights which weren’t functioning. When deputies ran the Blazer’s registration, it returned that it was for a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire, according to the complaint.

When deputies made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Robert Carroll, 33, of Salem, they advised him for the reason for the stop, at which point he informed deputies that he did not have insurance or registration for the vehicle, deputies said.

Ashley Harris

There was also a passenger in the vehicle whom deputies identified as Ashley Harris, 29, of Clarksburg, and it was at that point that deputies observed a silver and black case lying open in plain view in the back driver’s side floor with several syringes inside, according to the complaint.

Inside the box, deputies said they could observe syringes and a clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance which tested positive as methamphetamine , deputies said.

Carroll and Harris have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.