2 Harrison County residents charged in Bridgeport after police allegedly find drugs in their vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two Harrison County residents have been charged in Bridgeport after police allegedly found drugs and other objects in their vehicle.

On Oct. 18, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department conducted a traffic stop on W.Va. Route 20 near Haymond Highway in Bridgeport on a vehicle travelling left of center after officers saw the car cross the double yellow line then cross back again, according to a criminal complaint.

Alexander Mayle

Officers made contact with the driver, Alexander Mayle, 18, of Lost Creek, and a woman who initially gave her name as Hayley Wagner, but was later found to be Alyssa Losh, 19, of Lumberport, officer said.

Mayle’s driver’s license had been revoked, according to the complaint. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department came to assist with a K9 unit, who performed an open air sniff of the area, officer said.

After the K9 gave a positive response, officers searched the vehicle and found 29.1 grams of presumed methamphetamine, 11.8 grams of presumed heroin, $1,656 in U.S. currency, a loaded .308 pistol, a set of digital scales and plastic bags, according to the complaint.

Alyssa Losh

Deputies said that Losh claimed responsibility for the drugs, but Mayle had a white fanny pack on the back of his seat which contained plastic bags and a package of Theraflu, as well as all the currency being located on his side of the vehicle.

Losh and Mayle are charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.

This is Mayle’s second charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in less than two months.