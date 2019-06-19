2 Harrison County residents facing drug charges after meth, stolen gun found in vehicle

Two Harrison County residents have been arrested in Lewis County after deputies said they found a stolen gun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Derek Gabriel

On Saturday, June 15 at 1:15 a.m. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an improper turn at the BFS gas station in Weston. Officers then made contact with the driver, Derek Gabriel, of Clarksburg, and the passenger, Sarah Gettings, of Nutter Fort.

Deputies said Gabriel gave them consent to search the vehicle after he was asked if there was anything in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle deputies said they located a gun, 3.1 grams of methamphetamine, multiple empty zip-top bags, three zip-top bags containing a white crystal residue, a digital scale, a glass smoking device containing white crystal residue, a silicone smoking device containing marijuana residue and $260.00 in cash.

Deputies said that they discovered the gun that was found in the vehicle had been stolen after running its serial number through Lewis County 911 dispatch.

Sarah Gettings

Both Gabriel and Gettings have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and are being held at Central Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond, according to court documents.