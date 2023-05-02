CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two corrections officers who worked at a West Virginia prison have been charged with depriving an inmate of rights and assaulting them.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia, Robert David Sims, 40, of Bruceton Mills, and Joshua David Sines, 38, of Friendsville, Maryland were each charged with and indicted on one count of deprivation of rights and one count of assault with serious bodily injury.

According to the release, they Sims and Sines were employed at U.S. Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills when they “struck an inmate in the face, head, arms, and torso, causing significant injuries.”

The press release did not say when the alleged assault took place.

If convicted, they each could face up to 30 years in prison—20 for the civil rights charge and 10 for the assault charge, the release said.