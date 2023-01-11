MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Members of two Baltimore-based drug rings that federal prosecutors say supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths were indicted Wednesday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia, 34 people were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in Hampshire County, West Virginia and elsewhere.

The drugs distributed led to a spike in overdoses in the region, both fatal and non-fatal, prosecutors said. The fentanyl also had “high levels of purity and had a purple tint to distinguish it from drugs sold by competitors.”

“Fentanyl continues to be the number one threat to public safety in the region and much of it flows here from Baltimore,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in the release. “The investigators are to be commended for their outstanding work in identifying the sources of supply and halting their operations.”

The alleged leaders of the two separate drug rings are Kentrel “T-Rock” Rollins, 30, of Baltimore and Sean Davis, 31, of Baltimore.

“T-Rock’s” distribution ring allegedly distributed fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, in addition to firearms, and traded guns for drugs between January 2020 and October 2021.

Federal prosecutors say 12 people are charged in connection to the drug ring that “T-Rock” is accused of running.

Davis allegedly ran a conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl, as well as heroin, in Hampshire County and elsewhere from February 2021 to January 2023. There were 22 people charged in connection to his alleged drug ring, according to federal prosecutors.

Rollins was not showing up in West Virginia’s inmate records and Maryland’s inmate records database was not working at the time this story was published.