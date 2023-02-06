FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The first day of the Marion County February Grand Jury on Feb. 6 returned indictments against 25 people, including two who are accused of murdering a man in Fairmont.

Shekea Fox, 33, and Naquan Warren, 32, were each indicted for Murder in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Burglary, Assault During the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy To Commit a Felony. Fox was arrested for accessory to murder in October but was later charged alongside Warren with murdering 28-year-old Sean Gardiner from Detroit, Michigan.

Police described the scene of the murder in a criminal complaint, saying they “observed a large amount of blood” as well as “blood splatter on the walls and ceilings of the foyer.”

Naquan Warren Shekea Fox

Augustus Gray, 51, was indicted on a host of drug-related charges, including Conspiracy to Manufacture, Deliver or Posses with Intent to Deliver Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Second or Subsequent Offense; Conspiracy to Commit Felony Controlled Substance Offenses; and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, as well as other charges. He was arrested in August when West Virginia State Police troopers found meth while executing a search warrant in Fairmont.

Christopher Rowan, 40, was indicted for Child Abuse Creating Risk for Injury. He was arrested in 2020 when a vehicle crash led State Police troopers to find that he had allegedly been driving while under the influence with a three-year-old child in the vehicle.

A full list of all 25 indictments from Feb. 6 can be viewed here.