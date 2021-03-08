2 individuals been charged in connection to burglary incident in Morgantown; 1 found with marijuana on his person

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged in connection to a burglary incident in Morgantown, one of who was found with marijuana on his person.

Tywuan Coakley

On Mar. 6, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched in reference to a reported disturbance at a residence on Brockway Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a victim who stated that “three black males had just kicked in his door and were fleeing the scene,” officers said.

Cynchez Grace

Officers pursued one of the individuals, identified as Tywuan Coakley, 47, of Detroit, Michigan, and were able to place him into custody, according to the complaint.

A search of Coakley’s person resulted in officers finding 16 grams of marijuana and $2,645 in cash, officers said.

Later, on Pleasant Street, officers were able to come in contact and detain another individual from the incident, identified as Cynchez Grace, 20, according to the complaint.

Grace has been charged with burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.

Coakley has been charged with burglary and possession with intent. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.