2 individuals charged after a robbery at Morgantown hotel

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after a robbery at a hotel in Morgantown.

Raymond Gould

On March 25, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a brandishing call at The Scholar Hotel in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival at the hotel, officers heard a gunshot and spoke to a male victim who stated that “he was robbed at gunpoint by an African American male with a red cast” pointed a gun at him; the man brandishing the weapon was identified as Raymond Gould, 32, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, officers said.

The victim stated that two other males were present, one of whom was identified as Austin Francis, 25, of Morgantown, during the robbery, and that Gould “demanded $600 from him,” according to the complaint.

Austin Francis

During the incident, Gould “took a gun from Francis and ordered [the victim] to give him more money,” and the victim stated that he gave Gould $100 in U.S. currency; the victim was also ordered to transfer “$200 to $300 more using a cash application,” officers said.

When officers reviewed the footage from the incident, they showed that “Francis possessed and had his hand on the gun that was used throughout the robbery,” and that “Gould obtained possession of the gun during the robbery later and possessed it when [the victim] is seen giving him [Gould] money,” according to the complaint.

Gould and Francis have been charged with first-degree robbery. They are currently being held in North Central Regional Jail.