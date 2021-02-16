2 individuals charged after an alleged assault incident in the Rich Mountain Road area of Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after an alleged assault incident in the Rich Mountain Road area of Randolph County.

Cody Sendling

On Jan. 11, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a call from the Randolph County 911 Communications Center of a single-vehicle accident on Rich Mountain Road near the battlefield, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, they learned from a female victim that Cody Sendling, 21, of Mabie, had “attempted to crash into her multiple times with his pickup,” during which time he told her to die and shouting insults, troopers said.

The victim stated that once she stopped her vehicle, Sendling exited his vehicle and “began hitting her and kicking her,” at which point troopers began looking for Sendling’s vehicle, which was described by the victim as a Ford Ranger, according to the complaint.

Nathan Sendling

Also during that time, Nathan Sendling, 24, of Beverly, also exited the vehicle, but the victim did not know who he attacked because “Cody was hitting her,” which the victim stated included “attempting to pull her from her vehicle by the hair,” troopers said.

The victim was then taken to Davis Medical Center for treatment, during which time another victim of the incident stated that they were driving home when a Ford Ranger “hit them and forced them off the road,” according to the complaint.

After gathering statements and performing an investigation, troopers discovered that Cody had attacked the female victim while Nathan attacked two males who were also in the vehicle, troopers said.

Cody and Nathan Sendling have been charged with malicious assault. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.