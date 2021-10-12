2 individuals charged after deputies find drugs while executing search warrant on Tunnelton residence

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after deputies found drugs while executing a search warrant on a Tunnelton residence.

Offender Picture
Kristal Johnson

On Oct. 9, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Tunnelton “as a part of an ongoing drug investigation which involved controlled drug buys,” according to a criminal complaint.

Offender Picture
Daniel Newlon

While serving the warrant, deputies came in contact with Daniel Newlon, 36, and Kristal Johnson, 27, both of Tunnelton, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found 5.8 grams of presumed methamphetamine, other illegal substances, “multiple” packaging materials, a set of digital scales and a loaded .22 caliber revolver, according to a criminal complaint.

Newlon and Johnson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Newlon is being held on $50,000 bond, and Johnson is being held on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories