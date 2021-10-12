2 individuals charged after deputies find drugs while executing search warrant on Tunnelton residence

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after deputies found drugs while executing a search warrant on a Tunnelton residence.

Kristal Johnson

On Oct. 9, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Tunnelton “as a part of an ongoing drug investigation which involved controlled drug buys,” according to a criminal complaint.

Daniel Newlon

While serving the warrant, deputies came in contact with Daniel Newlon, 36, and Kristal Johnson, 27, both of Tunnelton, deputies said.

During the search, deputies found 5.8 grams of presumed methamphetamine, other illegal substances, “multiple” packaging materials, a set of digital scales and a loaded .22 caliber revolver, according to a criminal complaint.

Newlon and Johnson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Newlon is being held on $50,000 bond, and Johnson is being held on $25,000 bond.