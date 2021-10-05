2 individuals charged after deputies investigate incident where a non-verbal, physically disabled juvenile receives injuries in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after deputies investigate an incident where a non-verbal, physically disabled juvenile received injuries in Monongalia County.

On Apr. 11, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report of suspected child abuse forwarded by the Department of Health and Human Resources involving an 11-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, an 11-year-old non-verbal female was seen by WVU Hospital workers who noted “significant bruising throughout her body including her face area,” deputies said.

Russell Stout

An investigation revealed that the injuries occurred while “the physically disabled victim” sustained these injuries, she was in the care of Miranda Wyckoff, 34; and Russell Stout, 26, both of Morgantown, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Wyckoff, she stated that the 11-year-old girl “sustained these injuries while unattended for approximately 10 minutes” while she was out of the residence, deputies said.

During the conversation, Wyckoff also told deputies that Stout was present and was outside with her, according to the complaint.

Due to the 11-year-old female victim being non-verbal, she was “unable to provide a disclosure as to how the injuries were sustained,” deputies said.

Wyckoff and Stout have been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. Stout is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond. Wyckoff posted a $75,000 personal recognizance bond.