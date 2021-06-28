2 individuals charged after K9 alerts officers to the presence of narcotics during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after a K9 alerts officers to the presence of narcotics during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

Crystal Golden

On June 25, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department arrived on scene to assist with a traffic stop on a red Jeep Liberty in front of the Robinson Grand on W Pike Street in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the driver to be Crystal Golden, 32, of Farmington; and Clay Springer, 37, of Bridgeport, in the vehicle, officers said.

Clay Springer

A K9 unit was used to perform a free-air sniff of the area, and the K9 indicated for the presence of narcotics on the passenger side, at which point officers performed a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers found a black bag containing a blue substance of presumed methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and empty plastic bags in the vehicle; on Golden’s person, officers found $316 in U.S. currency; and on Springer’s person they found $125 in U.S. currency, officers said.

After finding the substances, “[n]either Springer or Golden would claim the narcotics,” according to the complaint.

Springer and Golden have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Recently, Golden was charged in a May 23 incident after being found unconscious in Marion County.