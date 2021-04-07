2 individuals charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers said they found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On Apr. 5, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a silver Honda CRV stop in the middle of the road on West Woodland Avenue in Clarksburg then turn onto Waverly Way without using its turn signal, according to a criminal complaint.

Destiny Hutson

Officers then got behind the vehicle and performed a traffic stop, but prior to stopping the vehicle, “the driver side door and driver side rear passenger door were open,” and officers believed “the occupants were attempting to exit prior to the vehicle stopping,” officers said.

After performing the stop, officers made contact with the driver, Destiny Hutson, 39, of Clarksburg, and learned that her license was suspended, according to the complaint.

James Steele

Also in the vehicle were three other individuals, one of whom was identified as James Steele, 54, of Clarksburg, and while speaking with the vehicle’s occupants, a K9 unit arrived on scene to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle which indicated in a positive result for narcotics, officers said.

Officers then performed a search of the vehicle and found multiple containers and bags of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, multiple bundles of small bags, a “large sum” of cash and five 20mg dextroamphetamine pills, according to the complaint.

Hutson and Steele have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.