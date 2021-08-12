2 individuals charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

On Aug. 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Mason Street in Fairmont for running a stop sign causing officers “to break heavily to avoid collision,” according to a criminal complaint.

The vehicle’s registration returned for a Subaru Impreza despite the stop being performed on an Audi A4, officers said.

Edward Robinson

Officers then made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Edward Robinson, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, and asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, to which Robinson said there was a Glock 30 in the center console, according to the complaint.

In the back seat of the vehicle, officers could “smell the odor of marijuana emitting,” and observed Jayla King, 22, of Fairmont, before they walked a K9 unit around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff, officers said.

The K9 indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and a search was then performed. During that time, officers found $6,764 in U.S. currency, two firearms, a “large amount” of ammunition and two envelopes containing marijuana and “other drug paraphernalia,” according to the complaint.

After the traffic stop, officers obtained a search warrant for Robinson’s residence in Fairmont, officers said.

Jayla King

While performing a search on the residence on Potomac Avenue, officers found “several pill containers full of multicolor pills,” plastic bags containing cocaine base and crack rock cocaine base, as well as nine bags of marijuana and scales “with residue on them,” according to the complaint.

Officers also located cocaine hydrochloride, fentanyl and 460 doses of MDMA, officers said.

Robinson has been charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl, three counts of delivery of fentanyl and four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,036 bond.

King has been charged with two counts of possession of fentanyl and four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $400,012 bond.