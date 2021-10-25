2 individuals charged after officers find drugs in Clarksburg during traffic stop for driving on suspended license

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Clarksburg for an individual driving on a suspended license for the second time in a week.

On Oct. 22, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were patrolling the area of South Chestnut Street in Clarksburg when they observed a dark blue Buick Regal attempting to pull out of the Go-Mart parking lot being driven by an individual known to not have a valid driver’s license, according to a criminal complaint. The vehicle’s inspection was also “fraudulent/improper,” officers said.

Derrick Henley

When officers moved closer to the vehicle, the driver, Derrick Henley, 41, of Clarksburg, “made a sudden sharp exit to the right” at which point officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officers then made contact with Henley and learned that he still did not have a valid license, and officers also made contact with a woman in the passenger seat who was responsible for the vehicle, Amanda Hitt, 41, of Clarksburg, officers said.

Amanda Hitt

At that point, officers brought a K9 unit around the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics, according to the complaint.

When officers performed a search of the vehicle, they found 300 individually packaged bags containing presumed heroin, multiple bags of presumed methamphetamine, multiple bags of presumed cocaine, “loose marijuana flower,” multiple “unknown unmarked” tablets, two bags of an unknown powder substance, two handguns with “numerous” rounds of ammunition, a set of digital scales and packaging materials, officers said.

Henley and Hitt have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.