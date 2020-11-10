2 individuals charged after officers find multiple ‘Red Bull’ heroin stamps during shoplifting call in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers said they found multiple ‘Red Bull’ heroin stamps on a call of shoplifting in Buckhannon.

On Nov. 7, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department “dealt with” a shoplifter at the Walmart in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Brianna Wardrope

Upon performing a search of the shoplifter, identified as Brianna Wardrope, 25, of Buckhannon, officers found 27 ‘Red Bull’ heroin stamps in Wardrope’s purse and bra, officers said.

Another individual was present during the search, and Wardrope claimed that he had stolen “some money and heroin stamps from her,” and officers later found that individual, according to the complaint.

Christopher Tenney

Inside the individual’s vehicle, officers found a drawstring bag belonging to Wardrope and Christopher Tenney, 33, of Buckhannon, which contained another four ‘Red Bull’ heroin stamps and .2 grams of methamphetamine, officers said.

Later, officers made contact with Tenney and placed him into custody; during a Miranda interview, Tenney told officers that he did not have any heroin stamps on his person, but that “the stamps that [Wardrope] was in possession of were his,” according to the complaint.

Tenney and Wardrope have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.