2 individuals charged after officers find narcotics during traffic stop in Granville

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers find narcotics during a traffic stop in Granville.

On June 26, officers with the Granville Police Department were observing traffic in the area of W.Va. Rt. 100 in Granville when they observed a Pontiac sedan “with blue lighting emitting from under the frame of the car that could clearly be seen to the front, rear, and sides of the vehicle hundreds of feet away,” according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Lohr

When officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, Michael Lohr, 44, of Maidsville, “lurched forward accelerating to a high rate of speed,” officers said.

After turning onto Hall Street, Lohr pulled the vehicle to a stop on Hoclar Street, and officers “were able to detain and identify the occupants,” officers said.

At that time, Lohr gave his name as “Ronnie Lee Condupa,” as well as a date of birth that was not his, and when he was asked why he attempted to flee, Lohr stated ‘I was just nervous’; the vehicle’s passenger was identified as Amy Condupa, 43, of Maidsville, according to the complaint.

When Condupa was asked why they fled, she replied ‘I don’t know,’ and after giving the driver’s name as “Roy Condupa,” she later stated to officers Lohr’s correct name, and that she didn’t give his real name because ‘I don’t want to get in trouble,’ officers said.

Amy Condupa

Upon being asked if she was in possession of any narcotics, Condupa stated that “she was in possession of methamphetamine and that it was at her feet,” and at that point, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers found 12.5 grams of presumed methamphetamine, $102 in U.S. currency, two sets of digital scales, an airsoft pistol “that has the weight and appearance of a real firearm,” as well as an inspection plate and registration sticker which did not belong to the vehicle, officers said.

Also during a search, Lohr’s cell phone “illuminated with a message which read ‘Hey can you get. Quarter’, where someone was requesting narcotics from Lohr,” and due to the message, a search warrant has been requested for the content of both Lohr and Condupa’s phones, according to the complaint.

Lohr and Condupa have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.