2 individuals charged after police find drugs on their person after finding they allegedly stole a vehicle

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after police located a vehicle they allegedly stole in a motel parking lot and found drugs on their person.

On May 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were patrolling the area near the Country Club Motor Lodge located on Locust Ave. in Fairmont “due to it being a known high-traffic drug area,” according to a criminal complaint.

Daphne Chapman

At the motel, officers observed a silver 2008 Mercury Mariner in the parking lot, and when they ran its plates officers found that the vehicle had been reported as stolen in a report to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers said.

Before calling to have the vehicle towed to the sheriff’s department’s impound lot, officers investigated the vehicle and found “a clear bag of blue pills” on the Mariner’s center console, according to the complaint.

Officers later obtained security footage from the motel and saw a female, later identified as Daphne Chapman, 43, of Fairmont, park the vehicle and then go to room 30, officers said. Officers went to the room where they made contact with Chapman and a male, identified as David Long, 38, of Fairmont.

When officers looked in the room, they saw “in plain view” several syringes, numerous small bags and a white paper with a crystalline substance of presumed marijuana, according to the complaint, and when officers were informed that Chapman and Long both had active warrants for their arrest, officers placed them into custody.

David Long

Upon searching Long’s person, officers said they found a used syringe in his front pocket as well as $570 in U.S. currency and 4.5 grams of presumed heroin; officers said they found .75 grams of presumed methamphetamine, as well as several lorazepam and alprazolam pills in Chapman’s bra.

In the room, officers found “numerous” small bags, four sets of scales, glass smoking pipes, a bag containing 3 grams of presumed methamphetamine, a bag labelled “Cheetah Piss” with two 4.17 gram bags of marijuana, a bag labelled “London Pound Cake” with 2.7 grams of marijuana, 1.6 grams of loose marijuana and several used syringes, according to the complaint.

Officers also said they found approximately $4,000 in U.S. currency in Long’s pocket.

Chapman and Long have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.