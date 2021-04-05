3 individuals charged after troopers find drugs during complaint at Fairmont hotel

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Three individuals have been charged after troopers said they found drugs during a complaint call at Fairmont hotel.

Neandrew Knight

On Apr. 3, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a Quality Inn Hotel location in Fairmont in reference to a drug complaint, according to a criminal complaint.

Ashley Long

When troopers responded to the scene, they observed Ashley Long, 47; Neandrew Knight, 42, both of Fairmont; and Danae Satterfield, 29, and performed a search, troopers said.

While performing a search of Long’s person, troopers said they found “a large bag” of presumed methamphetamine, as well as bags and a set of scales in her undergarments, according to the complaint.

Danae Satterfield

A search of Knight’s person resulted in troopers finding “a large baggy” of presumed fentanyl in his rectum, troopers said.

A search of the hotel room resulted in troopers finding a small set of scales and “an air tight container” with methamphetamine inside, according to the complaint.

Long and Knight have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Satterfield has been charged with conspiracy.

Long is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,012. Knight is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $320,036 bond. Satterfield is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.

