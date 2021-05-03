2 individuals charged after troopers pursue them across Morgantown stemming from a larceny complaint

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after troopers pursue them across Morgantown stemming from a larceny complaint.

On Apr. 30, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a larceny complaint taking place at a residence on Mountainview Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Moon

While en route, troopers were advised that individuals were seen leaving the residence in a black Toyota Tacoma “which was pulling a stolen trailer,” and that the driver of the vehicle was Robert Moon, 24, of Westover, troopers said.

When troopers approached the residence, they observed the Tacoma driving toward them, then “came to a stop in the roadway,” at which point troopers turned on their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop, according to the complaint.

At that point, Moon “backed up, drove off of the roadway, and around [trooper’s] vehicle,” and troopers then followed Moon’s vehicle until it “crashed into a culvert on the side of Kingwood Pike,” troopers said.

Jeremy Angle

At that point, Moon and Jeremy Angle, 23, exited the vehicle and fled on foot until later when troopers were informed that two individuals “were seen at several residences in the area requesting rides into town,” according to the complaint.

Troopers later made contact with the individuals, during which time Moon and Angle “both admitted to being in the vehicle, fleeing, and crashing,” and Moon stated that “he was forced to flee by threat of death from Angle,” troopers said.

Moon has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Angle is being charged with destruction of property, grand larceny, two counts of petit larceny and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.