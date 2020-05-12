2 individuals charged in Clarksburg after attacking 2 women and stealing their vehicle, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two individuals from Clarksburg are in custody after attacking two women and then stealing their vehicle, officers said.

Christopher Weaver

On May 11, two individuals gave a ride to Christopher Weaver, 31, of Clarksburg, from a residence on Sycamore Street to Nutter Fort to pick up Stephenie Weaver, 23, also of Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

One of the victims allowed Christopher to drive the vehicle, and shortly after picking Stephenie up, she began driving the vehicle, while one of the victims rode in the passenger seat, officer said, and while Stephenie was driving, the victims said they heard her and Christopher talk about “going to the Stealey area in Clarksburg to pick up money and drugs,” officers said.

While speaking on the phone with her husband, one of the victims told Stephenie and Christopher to take her, the other victim and the vehicle back to her house, according to the complaint.

At that point, both Christopher and Stephenie “became mad and refused to drive them” to the victim’s home, then Stephenie drove the vehicle to Harrison Street in Clarksburg where Christopher grabbed the phone from victim who was speaking to her husband, and he “punched her on the left side of her face,” and told her to get out of the vehicle, officers said.

Stephenie Weaver

Still with one victim in the vehicle, Stephenie drove approximately a block further down the road, where said victim reported that Christopher pointed a pistol at her and told her “to get out of the vehicle or he would shoot her,” according to the complaint.

The victim got out of the vehicle and Stephenie and Christopher took her vehicle and drove away from the area, officers said.

Christopher and Stephenie have been charged with robbery, grand larceny and conspiracy. Both are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond each.