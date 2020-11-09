2 individuals charged in connection to drug overdose death in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged in connection to a fatal drug overdose in Upshur County.

On Nov. 5, task force members with the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit conducted a “buy bust” on two individuals in Upshur County, according to a criminal complaint.

Michaela Gregory

According to task force officers, the operation began when task force members began to investigate a fatal overdose which had occurred on Nov. 4; task force officers learned that an Michaela Gregory, 24, had “arranged to deliver nine heroin stamps [the person who overdosed] for one hundred and sixty dollars”; the person who overdosed did so between midnight and 6 a.m. on Friday.

After discovering the deceased, task force officers “assumed the identity of the deceased” then arranged for the Gregory to deliver more heroin after she had messaged “asking the deceased if he needed” any, to which the officers replied ‘i’ll take,’ according to the complaint.

Task force officers then arranged a meeting location near the Lowe’s in Buckhannon, and Gregory then told officers that she was at the Walmart in Buckhannon, to which officers asked ‘Want me to meet you there?’ to which Gregory replied “yes,” officers said.

Zane Young

At that point, task force officers pulled up behind Gregory’s vehicle and began to attempt to arrest the two individual’s in Gregory’s vehicle, one of whom was Gregory and the other individual was identified as Zane Young, 24, of Buckhannon, according to the complaint.

Officers said that they have “messages between [Young] and the deceased arraining deliveries of heroin,” and that a search of Gregory’s vehicle resulted in officers finding one brick of heroin, as well as $748 in U.S. currency.

Gregory has been charged with delivery with death. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.

Young has been charged with conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.