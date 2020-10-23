2 individuals charged in robbing victim in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged in connection to a robbery in Fairmont on Wednesday.

On October 21, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to the Marion County Transit Authority Transfer Station in Fairmont in reference to a victim “jumped by three men,” according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the victim who was “bleeding from the face” and had “injuries to his ribs,” officers said.

The victim told officers that he had been attempting to sell a cell phone at a residence on Cedar Street in Fairmont “when he was attacked” by D’aundre Glover, 23; Faith Harris, 44, both of Fairmont; as well as another male individual, according to the complaint.

According to the victim, the three “conspired together and attacked him with a ‘Billy Club,’ and then kicked him when he was on the ground, officers said.

After attacking the victim, Glover, Harris, and the other male “stole items off [the victim’s] person,” which included a maroon Carolina bag, a maroon hat, $200 in U.S. currency as well as a pair of slip-on sandals, according to the complaint.

As officers went to the area where the robbery occurred, they observed the male individual “and a white female with pink hair” jump out of the side window of the residence and flee the scene; the two other individuals, Glover and Harris, were still inside the residence, officers said.

Officers also located the items which the victim had claimed were stolen from him while they were inside the residence, according to the complaint.

Glover and Harris have been charged with first-degree robbery and malicious wounding. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail.