2 individuals charged with child neglect after officers find children at residence in ‘unlivable’ conditions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged with child neglect after officers find children living in a residence in “unlivable” conditions.

On June 25, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were called to assist Child Protective Services to assist with the removal of children due to the state of a residence on Franklin Avenue in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to officers’ arrival, CPS had already removed two children from the residence, and when officers entered the residence, they “observed bugs covering most of the home,” officers said.

Throughout the residence, officers observed “trash piled up in almost every room,” as well as “some kind of small animal dead on the floor,” according to the complaint.

In children’s rooms, officers found “rotten trash and bugs covering everything,” and the dining room “had a plate of meat on the table with bugs covering it,” and “the kitchen had rotten food in both the fridges,” as well as there being “a bowl of nothing but roaches,” officers said.

When the CPS worker first arrived, she informed officers that “there were bugs falling off the children,” according to the complaint.

At that point, officers located Lindsay Swiger, 36, and Thomas Swiger, 38, both of Clarksburg, who were the caretakers of the residence, officers said.

After that, code enforcement arrived on the scene and “determined the residence was unlivable,” at which point, it was condemned, and animal control took possession of four cats in the residence, according to the complaint.

Lindsay and Thomas were each charged with two child neglect.