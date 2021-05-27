2 individuals charged with child neglect stemming May 18 incident in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — Two more individuals have been charged with child neglect stemming from an incident on May 18 in Nutter Fort.

Derek Efaw

During that incident, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department spoke with a juvenile at a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue in Nutter Fort, according to a criminal complaint. Officers initially arrested Quinn Lyons, 47.

The juvenile admitted to being employed full time, and that the paycheck made from that employment was used to provide food and help pay bills; the juvenile was having issues with school and admitted to not being at school much this year, officers said.

Ctystal Efaw

Upon looking at the condition of the residence, officers noticed “inadequate living conditions, animal feces on the floor, broken bed, old food, as well as a strong odor of animal urine and feces,” as well as “an upstairs that was under construction” with a floor that “did not feel solid,” according to the complaint.

In the construction area, officers said they observed an infant walker.

As a result of further investigation, officers noted that “the overall unacceptable condition of the residence the children were exposed to and living in was not created in the last 24, rather over a period of time,” and that it was “hazardous as well as dangerous,” according to the complaint.

From their findings, officers have charged the residence’s adult occupants, Derek Efaw, 36, and Crystal Efaw, 39, both of Nutter Fort, each with four counts of child neglect. They are both being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.