2 individuals charged with leaving children unattended after smoking ‘meth in the parking lot and then went into’ a Bridgeport store, officers say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged with leaving children unattended in their vehicle after they smoked “meth in the parking lot and then went into” a Bridgeport store, officers said.

On Dec. 10, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a complaint of unattended children in a vehicle at the Gabriel Brother’s parking lot in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, a witness in the area informed them that there was a silver Acura parked, and officers observed the vehicle with two 2-year-old children “in the back seat of the vehicle alone with no adult around,” officers said.

Candy Kincaid

Upon running the vehicle’s registration, officers learned the Acura was registered to Candy Kincaid, 31, of Clarksburg, and when officers attempted to open the vehicle to discover any other identifying information, they observed “a pipe that appeared to have meth residue in it,” according to the complaint.

At that time, a man, identified as John Green, 35, of Clarksburg, exited the store and told deputies “he was ‘sorry’ and he didn’t think he would be inside that long,” and while speaking with Green, Kincaid exited the store, as well, officers said.

Officers then asked Green about the “meth pipe,” to which Green responded that “he had used meth earlier that day”; Kincaid told officers “they were not in the store that long” and that she and Green “could never decide whether they should take the kids inside,” according to the complaint.

John Green

Witnesses on scene stated that Kincaid and Green were in the store while the children “were in the vehicle for approx. 20 minutes alone, with the car running, windows rolled up, and doors unlocked,” officers said.

After placing Kincaid and Green into custody, officers performed a pat down search and found methamphetamine in Kincaid’s pocket; Child Protective Services arrived on scene and upon interviewing Kincaid and Green, officers learned “that they smoked meth in the parking lot and then went into the store,” according to the complaint.

Kincaid and Green have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.