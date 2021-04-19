2 individuals charged with possession of fentanyl after officers search their hotel room in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged with possession of fentanyl after officers search their hotel room in Kingwood.

Andrew Plum

On Apr. 17, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a disturbance call at the Appalachian Hotel in Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers spoke with witnesses at the hotel, they learned that Katherine Jones, 30; and Andrew Plum, 28, both of Rowlesburg, “had been acting suspicious in their hotel and at one point tried to eat dinner and leave without paying,” troopers said.

The witness also told troopers that the individuals were asked to leave the hotel, but they “would not come to the door,” but when troopers came in contact with Jones and Plum, they stated that “they had no idea what was going on,” and that “nobody had knocked on their door,” according to the complaint.

Katherine Jones

Troopers asked Jones and Plum if the room could be searched, to which they replied that “there was nothing illegal inside the room,” troopers said.

A K9 unit with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department then arrived to assist with the search, and the K9 “gave several positive alerts” to the presence of narcotics in the room, according to the complaint.

Troopers then seized a small clear orange bag which contained what Jones and Plum referred to as “‘boy’ which is short for heroin,” but when tested, the substance was found to be fentanyl, troopers said.

When talking to Jones and Plum, troopers were told that “it was their anniversary and they wanted to have a good time at the hotel,” according to the complaint.

Jones and Plum have been charged with possession of fentanyl. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.