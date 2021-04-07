2 individuals in Gilmer County charged after troopers find children living in conditions that were ‘unfit to live’

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Two individuals in Gilmer County have been charged after troopers said they found children living in their home in conditions that were “unfit to live.”

On Apr. 6, troopers with the Gilmer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were notified of a small child walking along W.Va. Rt. 5 E in Glenville, according to a criminal complaint.

David Hayhurst

When troopers arrived, they noticed the boy “was walking in shoes that appeared too big for his feet,” and the boy also stated that “he hasn’t eaten since the night prior,” troopers said.

Troopers then traveled to the boy’s residence on Mudlick Run Road and made a referral to the Gilmer County Department of Health and Human Resources for assistance, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival at the residence, troopers spoke with David Hayhurst, 28; and Rose Hayhurst, 35; both of Glenville, who “did not realize [the boy] had been walking along the roadway,” but that they knew “he went outside in anger and slammed the back door to the residence,” troopers said.

Rose Hayhurst

David and Rose told troopers that “they were unaware of [the boy’s] movements after” he left, however, they did state that he “had eaten pizza” on that day; at that point, troopers learned that there were three other children who lived in the residence, according to the complaint.

Troopers received permission to “determine the living conditions” in which the children lived, and while inside the residence, troopers “could see trash scattered throughout the floor as well as multiple gnats,” troopers said.

When troopers went to the upstairs portion of the residence, “there was animal feces on the floor and a room was filled with trash, food parcels and cigarette butts”; when a DHHR worker arrived on scene and toured the residence, she “determined that the conditions of the home were unfit to live,” according to the complaint.

David and Rose have been charged with four counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in Central Regional Jail.