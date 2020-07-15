2 individuals receive charges stemming from pursuit through Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two people have received charges stemming from a pursuit through Morgantown.

On July 13, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a green 1997 Subaru Impreza that had a defective brake light and was traveling east on 8th Street in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

PaulaLynn Dailey

The vehicle slowed along 7th Street, then “began to flee as [troopers] approached the vehicle on foot,” but before the vehicle fled, troopers were able to observe two females and a male driver in the vehicle. One of the female passengers was identified as PaulaLynn Dailey, 29, of Waynseburg, Pennsylvania; and the driver was identified as Zachary Kramer, 22, of Morgantown, troopers said.

The pursuit continued onto Grant Avenue, Campus Drive and then onto Beechurst Avenue into Monongahela Boulevard, according to the complaint, at which point Kramer drove the vehicle onto Evansdale Drive then to Patteson Drive and eventually drove through the parking lot of CMA Church of Morgantown.

Zachary Kramer

Troopers lost sight of the vehicle when it turned onto Fairfield Street, but “immediately located the suspect vehicle in the area of 600 Mansfield Avenue,” and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department assisted and found Kramer walking in the area of Somerset Street where he was detained, troopers said.

Dailey and the other female passenger from the vehicle were located walking near the Sheetz in Star City, at which point they were also detained; on Dailey’s person, troopers found multiple sets of digital scales, a “large amount” of cash, individual packaging materials and a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Kramer has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Dailey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.