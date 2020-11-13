2 individuals receive drug charges after officers conduct traffic stop for passenger without seatbelt

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two individuals have received drug charges after officers initiated a traffic stop in Elkins for a passenger not wearing a seatbelt.

On Nov. 12, officers with the Elkins Police Department were patrolling the area of Harrison Avenue when they observed a silver Acura MDX with a Pennsylvania registration being driven while its passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a complaint.

Jeffery Cooper

Officers then activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, and once they performed the traffic stop, officers had to approach the vehicle from the passenger’s side due to heavy traffic, officers said.

The man in the passenger seat was identified as Jeffery Cooper, 29, of Elkins, and the driver was identified as Kayliegh Hartley, 33, of Elkins, and officers explained the reason for the traffic stop, according to the complaint.

Officers then asked for Hartley to exit the vehicle and learned that she had a capias warrant for her arrest from Elkins Municipal Court, and when she was placed in restraints, officers found a .380 bullet in her pocket, officers said.

Kayliegh Hartley

When Hartley was asked if there was anything in the vehicle that could hurt them, Hartley replied that “there was a ‘rig’ in her black bag,” and when officers asked Cooper to exit the vehicle, they found a gold purse between the passenger and driver’s seat as well as a handgun, according to the complaint.

Officers also found two small plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance, as well as syringes and toilet paper, a set of digital scales, another bag containing presumed methamphetamine, a set of brass knuckles, as well as additional bullets for the pistol, officers said.

Cooper and Hartley have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.