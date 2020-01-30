2 inmates escape from Parkersburg Correctional Center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Two inmates escaped from the Parkersburg Correctional Center on Wednesday, according to releases from corrections officials.

Jeremy Johnson

The releases stated that both inmates absconded while away from the facility on a pass, with each cutting off their electronic monitoring straps.

Jeremy Dean Johnson, 28, escaped on Wednesday at approximately 3:10 p.m., according to corrections officials. Johnson was originally charged with two counts of breaking and entering, burglary (daytime without breaking) and grand larceny, according to officials. He is serving a term of 20-40 years. He is a white male who is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes, officials said. Johnson also has a tattoo on his left front forearm of the Mortal Kombat Dragon.

Alfred Williams

Officials said Alfred Williams, 56, escaped on Wednesday at approximately 6:59 p.m. Williams was originally charged with domestic assault, two counts of domestic battery, parole hold, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance, according to corrections officials. He is serving a term of 8-15 years. Williams is a black male who is 5’8″ tall and weighs 250 lbs with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

The Magistrate of Wood County, West Virginia has issued an arrest warrant for felony escape for Johnson and Williams, according to the releases. Corrections officials are urging anyone with with any information on the whereabouts of Johnson and/or Williams to contact the Parkersburg Correctional Complex at (304)-420-2443.