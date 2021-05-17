2 Lewis County residents arrested in Harrison County on drug charges

Darrell Lattea

EAST VIEW, W.Va. – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on methamphetamine charges during a traffic stop.

On May 15, deputies were patrolling the area of Philippi Pike in East View, when they saw a pickup truck with no visible registration light, according to a criminal complaint. After catching up to the truck, deputies saw that the vehicle’s registration was expired.

Upon stopping the vehicle, one of the deputies had a K-9 conduct a free-air sniff, and the dog indicated the presence of drugs on the driver’s side door, the complaint states.

During a search, deputies said they found approximately 32 grams of methamphetamine, 14 clonazepam pills, nine lorazepam pills, digital scales with a leftover crystal-like substance, multiple empty bags and approximately $756.

Darrell Lattea, 35, and Misty Earnest, 37, both of Jane Lew, are charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy.

