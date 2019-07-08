2 Lewis County women facing drug charges in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two Lewis County women were arrested in Harrison County on drug charges after police said they found heroin, Oxycodone and marijuana in their vehicle.

On Wednesday, July 3, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to West Woodland Avenue in Clarksburg to conduct a well-being check on two passengers in a vehicle, one of whom appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel, according to the criminal complaint.

Amanda Potter

Officers located the vehicle which had two women inside, who were later identified as Amanda Potter, 37, of Camden and Amber Snyder, 32, of Roanoke. Officers said Potter, the driver of the vehicle had bloodshot watery eyes, droopy eyelids and appeared alert once police arrived on scene.

A K9 unit with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department was requested on scene, which gave a positive indication of the scent of drugs inside the vehicle, according to court documents. Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Amber Snyder

During the search, officers said they found a fabric bag which contained three bags of suspected heroin totaling 2.5 grams, two bags containing blue pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a digital scale, a plastic organizer containing empty heroin stamp bags, a large amount small plastic bags which are commonly used for packaging controlled substances and a large amount of cash. Police said they also located a second digital scale, a bag containing a small amount of marijuana, a marijuana smoking device, three cell phones and other miscellaneous items of paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Officers said they conducted a field sobriety test on Potter, which showed positive signs of impairment.

Potter and Snyder were each charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. Both women are currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.