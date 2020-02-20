2 Lumberport residents arrested on 3rd set of drug-related charges in less than a year; man also charged following police pursuit

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two Lumberport residents were arrested on their third set of drug-related charges in less than a year late last month.

Kelly Scyoc

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department said they came into contact with Kelly Scyoc and Phillip Creamer, both 29, at the Red Roof Inn in Fairmont on January 23, 2020, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated Scyoc and Creamer were in possession of a variety of drug paraphernalia, 1.58 grams of methamphetamine, needles that were “loaded with meth,” small distribution bags, large sums of rolled-up cash and foil that was used for burning.

This is the pair’s third drug arrest in approximately 9 months, with the first taking place in May 2019 in Bridgeport, and the second taking place in June 2019 in Lumberport.

Additionally, Creamer is facing charges relating to an incident where he fled from police in White Hall, according to police. Officers said on January 24, a vehicle with two passengers inside, who were both accused of shoplifting, was seen fleeing the Walmart in White Hall. Police said the driver of the vehicle was shown on video surveillance getting into the driver’s seat, and was identified as Creamer.

Phillip Creamer

The complaint stated officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Middletown Road in White Hall, but the vehicle did not yield to police and continued to travel south on Middletown Road. In the pursuit that followed, Creamer fled at speeds reaching 85 mph on Middletown Road. Police said at one point during the pursuit, Creamer crossed over into the other lane of traffic and began passing other vehicle on Middletown Road.

Officers said that upon reaching the Taylor County line, Creamer turned off all his lights in an attempt to “camouflage his vehicle into the night.” The complaint stated that after crossing the Taylor County line, Creamer made a sharp-left turn and proceeded down a back road to flee from police, at which point officers called off the pursuit.

Both Scyoc and Creamer have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. Additionally, Creamer has been charged with fleeing from an officer, the complaint stated. Both individuals are being held at North Central Regional Jail.