2 Lumberport residents, including best-selling author, arrested for second time

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – Two Harrison County residents, including a best-selling author, have been arrested on charges related to the sale of narcotics just weeks after a previous arrest for a similar crime, according to a criminal complaint.

On Friday, June 21 Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a request for assistance from the Lumberport chief of police, who had conducted a traffic stop on a silver Kia Sorento and asked the deputies to bring a K-9 unit to assist, according to the complaint.

Kelly Scyoc (aka Kelly Robinson)

When deputies arrived, they saw the vehicle was occupied by Phillip Creamer, 28, of Lumberport, and Kelly Scyoc (also known under the pen name Kelly Robinson), 28, of Lumberport. Before deputies arrived, the Lumberport chief of police had retrieved a handgun from Creamer, according to the complaint. Creamer and Scyoc were previously arrested on May 15 drug and conspiracy charges.

The K-9 unit conducted a search of the exterior of the vehicle, and exhibited a change in behavior upon sniffing the front passenger door but continued searching the rest of the vehicle before giving another positive indication at the driver’s door, according to deputies. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were removed so a search could be conducted, according to the complaint.

Phillip Creamer

As Scyoc left the vehicle, she began moving items around the passenger area in an attempt to conceal multiple empty bags in between her seat and the center console, according to deputies. The Lumberport chief of police stopped her while she was in the process of doing so, according to the complaint.

Deputies said that during the search, they located a .22 LR handgun under the driver’s seat in an easily accessible location, as well as a small purse with a pink cat design containing multiple plastic bags containing crystal methamphetamine labelled with their weight. Deputies also said the purse contained a plastic container of suspected heroin.

In the glove compartment, accessible to both Scyoc and Creamer, were digital scales with methamphetamine on them, multiple plastic bags, a notebook containing measurements and prices related to drug sales, aluminum foil with burn pill residue, smoking devices for illegal drugs and .22 LR ammunition, according to the complaint.

Deputies said there were also additional substances including marijuana and controlled substance pills in small quantities in the vehicle, as well.

Creamer has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Scyoc has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a felony.