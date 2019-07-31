Breaking News
2 men arrested after drug task force searches room at Morgantown Motel

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Metro Drug Task Force arrested two men after executing a search warrant at the Morgantown Motel.

On July 30, the task force searched room 42 at the motel to find evidence that Corey Robertson, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, and Terry Smith, 29, of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, possessed controlled substances with the intent to distribute them, according to a criminal complaint.

During a search of the room, the task force made contact with Robertson and Smith. Officers found 45 bags of pre-packaged crack; 18 bags of pre-packaged heroin; 30 clonazepam tablets; and three bags of crystal meth, according to a criminal complaint. The task force said it also found several thousand dollars in cash.

Robertson and Smith are each charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin; possession with intent to deliver cocaine base; possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine; and possession with intent to deliver clonazepam.

Robertson and Smith are each in North Central Regional Jail.

