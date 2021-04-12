2 men charged after a traffic stop in Terra Alta results in deputies locating ‘nearly 4 ounces’ of meth

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after a traffic stop in Terra Alta results in deputies locating “nearly 4 ounces” of methamphetamine.

On Apr. 11, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were traveling on Aurora Pike in the Terra Alta and observed a “vehicle stopped in the roadway facing the wrong direction,” according to a criminal complaint.

Patrick Ford

Deputies noticed the vehicle was facing south and did not have its headlights on, at which point deputies performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Patrick Ford, 57, of Greenfield, Indiana; and Patrick Fultz, 20, of Terra Alta, deputies said.

When deputies spoke with the driver, Ford, they observed that Fultz was “passed out or asleep,” and that Ford’s “hands were shaking and he appeared very nervous,” according to the complaint.

Deputies asked Ford why he had stopped in the middle of the road, to which he responded that “he was tired and was not from the area and did not know where he was,” and when they asked Ford about Fultz, he stated that “he was just giving him a ride from Pennsylvania to Terra Alter,” deputies said.

Patrick Fultz

At that point, deputies asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, to which Ford replied that there was not; a K9 unit was then deployed to do a free air sniff which resulted in a positive indication for narcotics in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found three grocery bags containing a substance which field tested positive as methamphetamine, and when weighed, the methamphetamine amounted to 111 grams, deputies said.

Ford and Fultz have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.