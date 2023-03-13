MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint in Monongalia County.

Michael McHenry

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, on March 11, Garrett Deberry, 25, of Morgantown; and Michael McHenry, 21, of Vienna, “conspired and committed armed robbery” against a victim.

During that time, the victim stated he was in a vehicle with McHenry driving and Deberry in the back seat, and while on West Virginia Route 7 near Greer Limestone where both Deberry and McHenry “brandished firearms inside the vehicle and took possession of the victim’s vehicle, car keys, wallet and cell phone by threats of force,” deputies said.

After a BOLO for the vehicle was called out, deputies learned that McHenry and Deberry were in the area of Beechurst Avenue where they attempted to perform a traffic stop alongside Morgantown Police, according to the complaint.

At that point, McHenry, who was driving at the time, fled toward Dorsey Avenue and then turned onto Avalon Drive where he “drove through a yard and onto Malcolm Street to avoid law enforcement,” however, deputies were waiting in the area and McHenry “struck the front of [deputies’] vehicle” and “then fled up the Kingwood Pike toward Preston County,” deputies said.

Garrett Deberry

While on Kingwood Pike, McHenry and Deberry passed law enforcement parked in the area of Kingwood Pike and Summers School Road where a pursuit continued and reached speeds of 85 miles per hour as they headed toward Preston County, according to the complaint.

During that time, McHenry turned onto Country Breeze Road and upon approaching the end of the road, McHenry “began to turn around almost striking [deputies’] vehicle,” before the suspects’ vehicle was disabled in the yard of a residence on Country View Drive, deputies said.

At that point, Deberry and McHenry were taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered “in the floorboard of the stolen vehicle in arm’s reach of McHenry,” according to the complaint.

As a result of the incident, Deberry and McHenry have been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy. Additionally, McHenry has received charges for fleeing with reckless indifference. Deberry is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond. McHenry is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.