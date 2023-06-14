TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two men are facing charges after a search for a stolen vehicle led deputies to a motel room in Preston County, and they ended up finding drugs, including suspected fentanyl.

On June 13, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were in the area of Alpine Lake Resort in Terra Alta in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they were able to find the stolen vehicle in the parking lot and were later able to confirm Joseph Shumate, 36, of Morgantown; and Alan Pingley, 42, of Bruceton Mills, were staying in a room at the motel.

Joseph Shumate Alan Pingley

Deputies announced themselves but received no response from the room, however, they “heard the distinct sound of a toilet being flushed,” which resulted in them forcing entry into the room, where they made contact with Shumate and Pingley, according to the complaint.

While in the room, deputies said they observed multiple illegal substances in plain view, and after obtaining a warrant to search the room, located a loaded .38 revolver, $400 in U.S. currency, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, marijuana, sets of digital scales, bags, aluminum foil, Cash App cards and multiple cell phones.

Shumate and Pingley have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.